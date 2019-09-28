Wavesbet Price Hits $0.0000 (WBET)

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded 47.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 28th. Wavesbet has a market cap of $314,870.00 and approximately $115,697.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wavesbet token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last week, Wavesbet has traded 49.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wavesbet alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00013474 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded up 76.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00001144 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000789 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wavesbet Token Profile

Wavesbet (WBET) is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. Wavesbet’s official message board is medium.com/@wavesbet . Wavesbet’s official website is wavesbet.io . Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wavesbet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wavesbet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wavesbet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.