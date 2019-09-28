Waves Community Token Price Hits $0.13 on Top Exchanges (WCT)

Waves Community Token (CURRENCY:WCT) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 28th. Waves Community Token has a market capitalization of $1.34 million and $8,660.00 worth of Waves Community Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Waves Community Token has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Waves Community Token token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00001641 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves Community Token Token Profile

Waves Community Token launched on January 3rd, 2017. Waves Community Token’s total supply is 9,999,979 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,999,966 tokens. Waves Community Token’s official website is wavesplatform.com . The Reddit community for Waves Community Token is /r/Wavesplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Waves Community Token’s official Twitter account is @wavesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Waves Community Token is wavestalk.org

Buying and Selling Waves Community Token

Waves Community Token can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Community Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Waves Community Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Waves Community Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

