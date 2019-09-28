Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBF opened at $17.22 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $17.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.70. The company has a market capitalization of $476.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. Waterstone Financial had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $48.17 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 169.5% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the last quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth $62,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Waterstone Financial by 317.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,174 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waterstone Financial during the second quarter worth $181,000. 59.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for WaterStone Bank SSB that provides various financial services to customers in southeastern Wisconsin, the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment offers consumer and business banking products and services, such as deposit and transactional solutions, including checking accounts, online banking and bill pay services, and money transfer services, as well as credit, debit, and pre-paid cards; investable funds solutions comprising savings, money market deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; lending solutions consisting of residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, personal and installment loans, real estate financing, business loans, and business lines of credit; and fixed and variable annuities, and insurance products, as well as trust and investment management accounts.

