Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) Stock Holdings Increased by New World Advisors LLC

New World Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 113.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,598 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 0.2% of New World Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. New World Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 0.5% in the second quarter. Glenview State Bank Trust DEPT. now owns 15,057 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 7,705 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the second quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,978 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,952,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Botty Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Botty Investors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,772 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded down $1.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $129.96. The company had a trading volume of 8,401,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,473,861. The company has a market cap of $239.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.97. Walt Disney Co has a 52 week low of $100.35 and a 52 week high of $147.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $135.72 and its 200 day moving average is $133.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $20.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.40 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 13.08%. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.68, for a total transaction of $322,696.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,086,715.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 94,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.18, for a total transaction of $13,336,145.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,662 shares of company stock worth $13,947,341 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Bank of America set a $168.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walt Disney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson set a $150.00 target price on Walt Disney and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.31.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

