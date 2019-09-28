Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GeoPark Ltd (NYSE:GPRK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in GeoPark by 1.8% during the second quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 111,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in GeoPark by 69.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,520 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in GeoPark during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in GeoPark by 12.3% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 86,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:GPRK traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.58. 6,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,090. GeoPark Ltd has a 12-month low of $10.89 and a 12-month high of $20.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.65.

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.03). GeoPark had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 71.41%. The firm had revenue of $169.51 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that GeoPark Ltd will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

GPRK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. GMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of GeoPark in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of GeoPark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th.

GeoPark Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Chile, Colombia, Brazil, Peru, Argentina, and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2017, the company had working and/or economic interests in 24 hydrocarbons blocks, as well as shallow-offshore concession in Brazil that includes the Manati Field.

