Walleye Trading LLC Takes Position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,672 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SZC. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. 6 Meridian bought a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 17,019 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,308,000.

SZC stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,193. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

