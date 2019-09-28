Walleye Trading LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its stake in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,221 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.45% of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HGC Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. HGC Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,918,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,257,000 after purchasing an additional 127,775 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,428,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 155,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 297,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 172,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.42% of the company’s stock.

FMCI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.10. FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A has a twelve month low of $9.52 and a twelve month high of $10.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.10 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A (NASDAQ:FMCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About FORUM MERGER II/SH CL A

Forum Merger II Corporation intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

