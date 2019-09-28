Walleye Trading LLC Reduces Holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM)

Walleye Trading LLC reduced its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,900 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd were worth $175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 165,627 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 44,300 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd during the 1st quarter worth about $663,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,355 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 2,135,103 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,550,000 after acquiring an additional 626,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC now owns 102,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 27,632 shares in the last quarter.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd alerts:

Shares of EVM traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,318. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $11.70.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.