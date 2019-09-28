Walleye Trading LLC Has $364,000 Holdings in CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP)

Walleye Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) by 194.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,205 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,596 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned about 0.09% of CalAmp worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of CalAmp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,708,889 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,233,000 after buying an additional 42,993 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 13.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,091,501 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $12,749,000 after purchasing an additional 126,501 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 6.6% in the second quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 574,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CalAmp in the second quarter valued at $9,248,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CalAmp by 166.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 394,859 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after purchasing an additional 246,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Larry J. Wolfe purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.33 per share, for a total transaction of $566,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 19th. BidaskClub upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of CalAmp in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded CalAmp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered CalAmp from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.33. The stock had a trading volume of 501,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 233,479. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.61. CalAmp Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.35 and a twelve month high of $24.37. The company has a market cap of $391.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.11. CalAmp had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $93.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that CalAmp Corp. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CalAmp Corp. provides in telematics systems, and software and subscription services in the United States, Latin America, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers mobile resource management telematics devices for the Internet of Things market, which enable customers to optimize their operations by collecting, monitoring, and reporting business-critical information and desired intelligence from remote and mobile assets.

