Walleye Trading LLC Has $262,000 Stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Walleye Trading LLC trimmed its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 82.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,998 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 52.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,432,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $724,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895,732 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 51.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,053 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 3,883.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 807,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,717,000 after purchasing an additional 787,091 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 391.5% during the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,557,000 after purchasing an additional 516,562 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 25.9% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,381,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,021,000 after purchasing an additional 284,288 shares during the period. 81.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Arthur J Gallagher & Co news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 2,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,988,344. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total value of $1,625,940.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,669.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock worth $2,037,330. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.81. 446,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,160. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.87. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a 12 month low of $68.19 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $16.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.86%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $90.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays set a $107.00 target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.63.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

