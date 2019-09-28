Walleye Trading LLC Has $1.52 Million Position in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Walleye Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 47.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,844 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in UDR were worth $1,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in UDR by 66.8% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in UDR by 99.6% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in UDR by 236.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 93.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 149,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,555,681. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 6.43 and a quick ratio of 6.43. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.87 and a twelve month high of $49.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $0.3425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $1.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.90%.

In other UDR news, CFO Joseph D. Fisher sold 3,100 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total value of $149,513.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,929.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 193,065 shares in the company, valued at $8,728,468.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet raised shares of UDR from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of UDR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.33.

UDR Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

Read More: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.