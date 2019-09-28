Walleye Trading LLC Decreases Holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc (NYSE:ADX) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC’s holdings in Adams Diversified Equity Fund were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 6.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 13,780 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.2% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 160,719 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 1.8% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 236,302 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $3,412,000 after buying an additional 4,094 shares during the period. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ADX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. The stock had a trading volume of 113,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,895. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $16.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.22.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Profile

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of large-cap companies across diversified sectors to make its investments. The firm employs a fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, while focusing on earnings growth prospects, financial strength, cash flow generation, valuation, capital allocation, return on capital, defendable market position, market competition, macroeconomic backdrop, profitability, mileposts and catalysts, and "point in cycle" identification to make its investments.

