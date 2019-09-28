Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Takes $250,000 Position in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CUSHING RENAISS/COM (NYSE:SZC) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 17,699 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,000. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM by 40.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,812 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 17,019 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of CUSHING RENAISS/COM in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,246,000.

SZC stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.32. The stock had a trading volume of 400 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,343. CUSHING RENAISS/COM has a 52 week low of $12.61 and a 52 week high of $19.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.89.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.34%.

CUSHING RENAISS/COM Profile

The Cushing Renaissance Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

