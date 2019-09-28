Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Takes $143,000 Position in Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Co. (NYSE:HMY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HMY. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. AJO LP purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter valued at $4,424,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 14,762,756 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $33,511,000 after buying an additional 1,487,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 1,468,580 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 33,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $4.20 to $4.10 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 28th.

Shares of HMY stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,303,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,385,430. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day moving average of $2.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86 and a beta of -1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Harmony Gold Mining Co. has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $3.86.

Harmony Gold Mining Profile

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It has nine underground operations; an open-pit mine; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

