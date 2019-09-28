Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Makes New $119,000 Investment in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt (NYSE:MSD) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 587,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 72,961 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 43.1% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 8,412 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt during the 2nd quarter worth about $600,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt by 435.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 56,660 shares during the period. 26.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MSD stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.16. 77,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,916. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt has a 12-month low of $8.03 and a 12-month high of $9.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.24.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a yield of 5.6%.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Company Profile

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

