Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Invests $263,000 in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC bought a new position in Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 17.5% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 136,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,995,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 10.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,766 shares during the period. Pecaut & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 0.8% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 100,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 71,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,623,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Source Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Source Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE SOR traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.25. The company had a trading volume of 19,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,126. Source Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.01 and a twelve month high of $40.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.27.

Source Capital, Inc is a close-ended balanced fund launched and managed by First Pacific Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small to mid cap companies.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Source Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SOR).

Receive News & Ratings for Source Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Source Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.