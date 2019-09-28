Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Invests $104,000 in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OMI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Owens & Minor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 9,333 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OMI stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,110,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,101. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $17.09. The company has a market capitalization of $351.31 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 5.53% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Owens & Minor from $4.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.63.

Owens & Minor

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

