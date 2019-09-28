Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Act II Global Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTTU) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 108,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Act II Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,012,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Act II Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,012,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Act II Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $4,048,000. Myriad Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Act II Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $3,036,000. Finally, TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Act II Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $1,012,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACTTU remained flat at $$10.40 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,568. Act II Global Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $10.00 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.28.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer packaged goods and other consumables, and hospitality businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

