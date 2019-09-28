Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Has $207,000 Stock Position in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc (NYSE:INF) by 60.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INF. 6 Meridian raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 3.7% during the second quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 22,108 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 87,206 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,116,000 after acquiring an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd by 323.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,165 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd in the 2nd quarter worth about $344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INF traded up $0.19 on Friday, reaching $13.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,050. Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd Inc has a twelve month low of $9.48 and a twelve month high of $13.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average of $12.77.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th.

About Brookfield Glbl Lstd Infrstr Incm Fd

Brookfield Global Listed Infrastructure Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure sector. The fund employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking approach, focusing on factors such as temporary market mispricing, values of assets, and cash flows to create its portfolio.

