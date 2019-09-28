Walleye Trading Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,111 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2,125.0% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 178 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BSW Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 57.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram bought 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $123.07 per share, for a total transaction of $2,000,133.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,405 shares in the company, valued at $52,231,523.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard Barry acquired 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $122.50 per share, with a total value of $453,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,177,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,190,462.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 35,752 shares of company stock valued at $3,940,114. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SRPT traded up $2.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 77,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,429. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 2.19. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $165.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 7.84 and a current ratio of 8.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($2.66). The firm had revenue of $94.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.05 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 165.52% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.67) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRPT. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $208.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $207.00 to $201.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $231.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $191.28.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

