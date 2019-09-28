Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 14,632 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.15% of Quest Diagnostics worth $20,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,834 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 25,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,575,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 120,853 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,304,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 33,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

DGX stock traded down $0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.49. 789,200 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,479. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 12 month low of $78.95 and a 12 month high of $108.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.06. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.60%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DGX shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.06.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $530,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,039,126. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

