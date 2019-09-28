Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Trims Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 166,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 921 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $10,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14,258.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,162,949 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $650,428,000 after buying an additional 10,092,169 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 254.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,706,834 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $365,237,000 after buying an additional 4,096,277 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 4,977,049 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,524,000 after buying an additional 1,108,800 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,300,273 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $83,216,000 after buying an additional 418,408 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,554,758 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,504,000 after buying an additional 266,049 shares during the period. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $66.37. The stock had a trading volume of 505,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,149. The company has a market capitalization of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.59. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $54.25 and a one year high of $69.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 48.33% and a return on equity of 38.48%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, insider Jeff R. Selvidge sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total transaction of $464,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,188,002.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Chansoo Joung bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.28 per share, for a total transaction of $336,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

