Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Takes Position in Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 271,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,999,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.83% of Ambarella as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Ambarella by 13.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 88,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,630 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Ambarella during the second quarter worth $170,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ambarella during the first quarter worth $119,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 3.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,324 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Ambarella by 65.9% during the second quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 118,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 47,249 shares during the last quarter. 73.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum set a $62.00 price objective on Ambarella and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. TheStreet raised Ambarella from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Ambarella from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Ambarella from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Ambarella currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.38.

Ambarella stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.11. 641,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.01 and a quick ratio of 8.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.20. Ambarella Inc has a 12-month low of $30.00 and a 12-month high of $67.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $56.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.00 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 10.82% and a negative net margin of 19.38%. Ambarella’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Ambarella Inc will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Feng-Ming Wang sold 60,000 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.18, for a total value of $3,550,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 514,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,474,385.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 1,312 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $85,909.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,729.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,712 shares of company stock valued at $5,780,471 in the last three months. 6.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

