Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Sells 99,538 Shares of Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Tapestry Inc (NYSE:TPR) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 992,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 99,538 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.34% of Tapestry worth $31,505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in Tapestry by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,983 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,883 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $744,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 34.5% during the second quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 44,064 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 5.6% during the first quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 8,885 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a $33.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Oppenheimer lowered Tapestry from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Bank of America set a $28.00 target price on Tapestry and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lowered Tapestry from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.25.

NYSE:TPR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.89. 3,322,272 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,720,635. The company has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.98. Tapestry Inc has a 1-year low of $18.54 and a 1-year high of $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $29.20.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 21.64% and a net margin of 10.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry Inc will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. This is an increase from Tapestry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.53%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

