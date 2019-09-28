Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 184,489 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,489 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $30,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 5.1% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
TOT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,907,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,948. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.
About Total
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
