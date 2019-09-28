Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Purchases 184,489 Shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 543,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 184,489 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $30,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Garland Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Total by 5.1% during the second quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 2,895 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 3.8% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,104 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Total during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,445,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 3.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,006 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TOT stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $51.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,907,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,668,948. Total SA has a 12-month low of $47.70 and a 12-month high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.68.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.18). Total had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $51.24 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Total SA will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TOT shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of Total in a research report on Monday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Total in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.71.

About Total

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

