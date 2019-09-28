Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Makes New Investment in Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vericel Corp (NASDAQ:VCEL) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,020,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,159,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned 4.58% of Vericel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vericel by 86.8% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 778,233 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,701,000 after purchasing an additional 361,636 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in Vericel by 31.0% during the second quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 718,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 169,999 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Vericel by 92.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 446,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,430,000 after acquiring an additional 214,754 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Vericel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Vericel during the first quarter valued at $3,858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

In other Vericel news, CFO Gerard J. Michel sold 17,000 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total value of $282,540.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VCEL. BidaskClub cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $24.00 target price on shares of Vericel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.48.

VCEL traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.94. 10,265 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,003. The company has a market cap of $699.57 million, a PE ratio of -107.39 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.50. Vericel Corp has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 7.50, a quick ratio of 7.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $26.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.13 million. Vericel had a negative net margin of 18.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. Vericel’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Vericel Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, manufactures, and distributes cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets. It markets autologous cell therapy products, including MACI, an autologous cellularized scaffold product for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; and Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns.

