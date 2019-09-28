Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Has $14.85 Million Stock Holdings in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. cut its stake in Cactus Inc (NYSE:WHD) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 448,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,090 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.60% of Cactus worth $14,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Cactus by 20.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth $36,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cactus during the second quarter worth $49,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Cactus by 87.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Cactus by 1.8% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,731,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. 64.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WHD stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.41. 500,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 593,264. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Cactus Inc has a 52 week low of $24.23 and a 52 week high of $40.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.15.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The company had revenue of $168.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cactus Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Cactus in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on shares of Cactus from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cactus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

Cactus Profile

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents.

