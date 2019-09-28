Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,928,564 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 867,531 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned about 0.12% of Nokia Oyj worth $34,712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 1,375.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 4,607 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nokia Oyj during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Danske raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. ValuEngine raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Santander raised Nokia Oyj from an “underweight” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Nokia Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.79.

NOK stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.01. 16,442,144 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,646,232. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. Nokia Oyj has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $6.65. The company has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Nokia Oyj Profile

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.