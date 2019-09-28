Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Grows Stock Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 225,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Argo Group were worth $16,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARGO. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Argo Group by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Argo Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Argo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

In related news, CFO Jay Stanley Bullock sold 14,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.72, for a total value of $1,004,892.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link

Argo Group stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.77. The stock had a trading volume of 141,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,147. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. Argo Group has a 52-week low of $58.42 and a 52-week high of $78.57.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $476.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $478.43 million.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 29th.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

