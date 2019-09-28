Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Boosts Holdings in Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) by 12.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 558,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62,453 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cinemark were worth $20,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNK. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,153,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after purchasing an additional 169,339 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in Cinemark during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Cinemark by 17.6% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,276,000 after purchasing an additional 34,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cinemark by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,654,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,061,000 after purchasing an additional 340,563 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cinemark by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,962,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,498,000 after purchasing an additional 504,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNK stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 764,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 802,287. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.49 and a 12 month high of $43.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.70.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Cinemark had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 13.75%. The company had revenue of $957.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.57 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.32%.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $235,263.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 126,025 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNK. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Cinemark from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

