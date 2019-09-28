Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. Acquires 473,716 Shares of Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 45.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,505,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473,716 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.61% of Switch worth $19,709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Switch by 82.6% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Switch by 446.4% during the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,464 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Switch by 328.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Switch by 185.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Switch during the second quarter valued at about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SWCH shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Switch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

SWCH stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.57. 399,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,067. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 173.00, a P/E/G ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 0.53.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. Switch had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 2.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Switch Inc will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.029 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

In other news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 28.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

