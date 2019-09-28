VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,081 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,810 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of VMware worth $62,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VMW. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth about $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in VMware in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in VMware by 629.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 226 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VMW shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of VMware from $212.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VMware in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of VMware from $206.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho set a $145.00 price target on shares of VMware and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.09.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,214 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,138,520. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rangarajan (Raghu) Raghuram sold 24,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.62, for a total value of $3,484,282.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,120 shares of company stock worth $10,678,437. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VMW traded down $1.73 on Friday, hitting $145.63. 64,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,743,391. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.89. VMware, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.69 and a twelve month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The virtualization software provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. VMware had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 66.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that VMware, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

