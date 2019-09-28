Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VSH. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Vishay Intertechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $31,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $175,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $193,000. Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 620.4% during the first quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology during the second quarter worth $201,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSH stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $16.93. 624,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 811,774. Vishay Intertechnology has a 12 month low of $14.36 and a 12 month high of $22.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.51.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.03%. The business had revenue of $685.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. Vishay Intertechnology’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 11th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.92%.

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive components in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs) segment offers low- and medium-voltage TrenchFET MOSFETs, high-voltage planar MOSFETs, high voltage super junction MOSFETs, power integrated circuits, and integrated function power devices.

