Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) Insider Michael Stanford Purchases 10,000 Shares

Virtus Health Ltd (ASX:VRT) insider Michael Stanford acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$4.30 ($3.05) per share, with a total value of A$42,970.00 ($30,475.18).

The stock has a market capitalization of $349.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43. Virtus Health Ltd has a 52-week low of A$3.81 ($2.70) and a 52-week high of A$5.65 ($4.01). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of A$4.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$4.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 25th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.01%. Virtus Health’s payout ratio is 68.57%.

Virtus Health Limited provides various healthcare services in New South Wales, Queensland, Victoria, Tasmania, Denmark, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Singapore. It provides fertility care and related specialized diagnostics, as well as day hospital services. The company offers in-vitro fertilization (IVF) services, including ovulation induction, intrauterine insemination, introcytoplasmic injection, GIFT, blastocyst culture, frozen embryo transfer, egg and semen freezing and storage, testicular biopsy, and support and counseling services, as well as donor egg, embryo, and sperm services.

