Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) Cut to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtu Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $20.00 target price on Virtu Financial and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. ValuEngine raised Virtu Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.67.

Shares of Virtu Financial stock opened at $16.69 on Tuesday. Virtu Financial has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $29.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of -0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.11). Virtu Financial had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.64%. The firm had revenue of $378.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Virtu Financial will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

In related news, CEO Douglas A. Cifu bought 10,000 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.58 per share, with a total value of $185,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 235,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 31.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 39.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 32.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial during the second quarter worth about $149,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides market making and liquidity services through its proprietary, multi-asset, and multi-currency technology platform to the financial markets worldwide. The company's Market Making segment principally consists of market making in the cash, futures, and options markets across equities, options, fixed income, currencies, and commodities.

