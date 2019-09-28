Victory Capital Management Inc. Takes Position in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Altra Industrial Motion Corp (NASDAQ:AIMC) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 782,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,094,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.21% of Altra Industrial Motion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altra Industrial Motion in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in Altra Industrial Motion during the second quarter valued at about $127,000.

AIMC traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $27.43. 270,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 397,666. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.25 and its 200 day moving average is $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Altra Industrial Motion Corp has a one year low of $23.52 and a one year high of $42.70.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $466.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.01 million. Altra Industrial Motion had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 10.50%. Altra Industrial Motion’s quarterly revenue was up 96.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Altra Industrial Motion Corp will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Altra Industrial Motion’s payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AIMC shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altra Industrial Motion from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird set a $46.00 price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Sidoti reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Altra Industrial Motion from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

In other Altra Industrial Motion news, Director Larry Mcpherson sold 9,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $252,018.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,608 shares in the company, valued at $244,043.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altra Industrial Motion Profile

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. designs, produces, and markets a range of electromechanical power transmission motion control products for use in motion related applications, and high-volume manufacturing and non-manufacturing processes worldwide. It operates in two segments, Power Transmission Technologies and Automation & Specialty.

