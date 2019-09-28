Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 996,327 Shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,559,442 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 996,327 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.60% of SLM worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,196,087 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $79,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078,622 shares during the period. Bayview Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bayview Asset Management LLC now owns 5,364,807 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900,911 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,672,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,826,000 after acquiring an additional 307,406 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in SLM by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,660,402 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,579,000 after acquiring an additional 205,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in SLM by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,274,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,830,000 after acquiring an additional 340,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.46% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.02. 3,123,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,657,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.55. The company has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.45.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. SLM had a net margin of 26.18% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The business had revenue of $396.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a $16.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer set a $12.00 target price on shares of SLM and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of SLM from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. BidaskClub raised shares of SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Compass Point lowered shares of SLM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SLM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Read More: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.