Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 181,516 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,084 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 181,516 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of SS&C Technologies worth $26,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SSNC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in SS&C Technologies by 930.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 81.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Jonathan E. Michael acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $96,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

SSNC stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,305,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,846,635. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.96 and a 52 week high of $67.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.49.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SSNC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.75.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

