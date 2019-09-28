Victory Capital Management Inc. Makes New $29.61 Million Investment in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 1,034,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $29,605,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 711.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,820 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWC traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.87. 97,623 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,289,585. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 52 week low of $22.89 and a 52 week high of $29.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.25.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

