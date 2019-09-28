Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $31.01 Million in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 623,982 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 3.75% of US Concrete at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USCR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in US Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in US Concrete during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in US Concrete by 1,359.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in US Concrete by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in US Concrete by 1,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 3,047 shares during the period. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Herbert A. Burton sold 1,268 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $60,470.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,926.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Matthew Emmert sold 1,699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.55, for a total value of $80,787.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,717 shares of company stock worth $176,196 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

US Concrete stock traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,491. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $45.97. The stock has a market cap of $873.57 million, a PE ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.29. US Concrete Inc has a one year low of $27.68 and a one year high of $52.67.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $367.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.18 million. US Concrete had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that US Concrete Inc will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered US Concrete from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research restated a “sell” rating on shares of US Concrete in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.60.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

