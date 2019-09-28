Victory Capital Management Inc. Invests $27.33 Million in Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Slack (NYSE:WORK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 728,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,329,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $4,837,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $1,625,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $449,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Slack in the second quarter worth approximately $1,083,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Slack from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.75.

In other news, insider Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $53,535.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Allen Shim sold 3,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.08, for a total value of $141,962.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 391,834 shares of company stock worth $12,835,783 over the last ninety days.

Shares of WORK traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $22.06. 6,277,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,362,529. Slack has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $42.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99.

About Slack

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

