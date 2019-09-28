Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $28.55 Million Stake in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 103.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 331,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,298 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $28,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 4.1% in the second quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 3,212 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 47.1% in the second quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 428 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,064 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% in the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.87% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Nomura decreased their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.65.

Shares of LYB traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $88.44. The stock had a trading volume of 1,838,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,346,784. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $68.61 and a one year high of $106.61. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.26 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 35.20% and a net margin of 9.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 37.27%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel bought 7,246 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $498,887.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra bought 1,360 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $73.48 per share, with a total value of $99,932.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 773,107 shares of company stock valued at $57,638,240 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

