Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $25.37 Million Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 25.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 538,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,935 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $25,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the second quarter worth $115,641,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,696,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,594,000 after buying an additional 1,994,155 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in A. O. Smith by 39,330.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,765,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,252,000 after buying an additional 1,760,838 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in A. O. Smith by 414.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,033,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,736,000 after buying an additional 832,413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth $39,544,000. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AOS stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.66. 916,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,811. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. A. O. Smith Corp has a 52 week low of $40.34 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.53.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.03). A. O. Smith had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The firm had revenue of $765.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $812.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Corp will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A. O. Smith announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, June 3rd that permits the company to buyback $300.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Helen E. Gurholt sold 1,263 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $57,870.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajita G. Rajendra sold 16,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total transaction of $819,025.32. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 78,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,866,723.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.25.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

