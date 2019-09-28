Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $23.89 Million Stock Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,579,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 192,220 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.88% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $23,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,144,000 after buying an additional 106,004 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 169,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after buying an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $216,000. Institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $269,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on KRG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.88.

KRG traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $16.35. The company had a trading volume of 331,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,524. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.16 and its 200 day moving average is $15.56. Kite Realty Group Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43. Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.66%. The firm had revenue of $81.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.317 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.76%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is presently 63.50%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.