Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Position in First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,224,562 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 209,096 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.26% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $29,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCF. Swiss National Bank grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 183,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,469,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. 361 Capital LLC bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,744,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,337 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,584,000 after acquiring an additional 85,816 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,137,834 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after acquiring an additional 237,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in First Commonwealth Financial by 1,104.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 114,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 105,207 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

First Commonwealth Financial stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,616. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. First Commonwealth Financial has a one year low of $11.33 and a one year high of $16.46.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. First Commonwealth Financial had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 26.30%. The business had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on FCF. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Commonwealth Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, B. Riley set a $16.00 price objective on First Commonwealth Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. First Commonwealth Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

First Commonwealth Financial Company Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and commercial banking services to individuals, and small and mid-sized businesses in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (ATM) services, as well as Internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

