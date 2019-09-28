Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST) by 49.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 351,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341,911 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Monster Beverage worth $22,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Motco boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 47.1% in the second quarter. Motco now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

MNST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Monster Beverage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $52.00 price target (down from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine cut Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Monster Beverage from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

MNST stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.81. 2,036,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.14. The stock has a market cap of $31.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.18. Monster Beverage Corp has a fifty-two week low of $47.74 and a fifty-two week high of $66.38.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

