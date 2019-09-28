VIBE (VIBE) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.65 Million

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 28th. VIBE has a market cap of $4.94 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE token can currently be bought for $0.0190 or 0.00000232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and Binance. Over the last week, VIBE has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002972 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00012325 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.81 or 0.00193123 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.14 or 0.01027658 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0589 or 0.00000720 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000167 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00020567 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.38 or 0.00090084 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VIBE Token Profile

VIBE was first traded on July 25th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 tokens. The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VIBE’s official website is www.vibehub.io . VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling VIBE

VIBE can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

