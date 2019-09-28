Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) Short Interest Up 8.9% in September

Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,530,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the August 15th total of 9,670,000 shares. Currently, 4.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

In related news, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $388,777.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amar Maletira sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $39,284.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 251,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,223 shares of company stock valued at $199,285 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIAV. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Viavi Solutions by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $94,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 108.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,321 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 3,801 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 144.7% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 9,300 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the second quarter worth $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VIAV shares. Needham & Company LLC set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Viavi Solutions from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.25.

Shares of Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.46 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.43.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

