Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Receives $213.16 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $213.16.

VRTX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $213.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 12,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.38, for a total value of $2,329,936.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,803 shares in the company, valued at $6,672,963.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,612,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock worth $6,491,637. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,165,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,094 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 64.7% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 191 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 84.4% in the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $166.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.74. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.92, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 64.13% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business had revenue of $941.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, July 31st that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the pharmaceutical company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

Featured Article: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.