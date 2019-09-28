Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) is Orbimed Advisors LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Orbimed Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 973,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 2.8% of Orbimed Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $178,484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRTX. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,434,159 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,494,663,000 after acquiring an additional 3,951,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,058 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,444,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,555,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,018,826,000 after acquiring an additional 477,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $209.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. ValuEngine lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $211.15.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.11, for a total transaction of $761,217.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,030,604.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 2,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.78, for a total value of $383,115.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 34,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,114,743.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,486 shares of company stock worth $6,491,637. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

VRTX stock traded down $2.81 on Friday, reaching $166.74. 1,206,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,009,619. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $151.80 and a one year high of $195.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.63. The company has a market cap of $44.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 64.13%. The company had revenue of $941.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, July 31st that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the pharmaceutical company to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

